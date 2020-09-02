Florida Gov. DeSantis to discuss tourism during Daytona Beach visit

Tourism will take center on Wednesday when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visits Daytona Beach.
The governor will be joined by VISIT FLORIDA President and CEO Dana Young at a news conference at The Daytona, Autograph Collection hotel at 3:30 p.m.
During Monday's news conference, DeSantis is expected to give an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 633,442 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 11,501 coronavirus-related deaths in the state.
