Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing to be offered in Fort Pierce

The City of Fort Pierce, in partnership with Allied Health and St. Lucie County, is offering free COVID-19 tests by appointment.
The swab testing will be provided to the public on Friday, September 4, and Saturday, September 5 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The driving thru testing site is located at Dreamland Park at 301 S. 25th Street.
Patients must schedule an appointment in advance, bring a valid driver’s license or photo identification upon arrival, and shall remain in the vehicle until the swab test is complete.
Test results will be available within 72 hours, excluding the holiday.
To make an appointment, call 772-985-3445.
For additional information about testing, please call 954-400-0472, press 2, or click here.
