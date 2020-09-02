Man punches Broward County bus driver in face

Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are trying to find the man who was caught on camera punching a bus driver in the face.
The incident occurred Aug. 21 at a bus stop near Southwest 23rd Street and U.S. Highway 441 in West Park.
BSO detectives on Tuesday released surveillance video of the assault, which took place during a dispute while the passenger was getting off a Broward County Transit bus.
Detectives said the bus driver was treated at a hospital.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call detectives at 954-493-TIPS.
