Move-in day for seniors of St. Andrews Residence

Balloons and a welcome home sign greeted seniors Tuesday morning, who were temporarily staying at a nearby hotel or with family and friends.
WPTV caught up with a resident who was walking in with his belongings.
"Almost three months. It's been a long time," one resident said.
"This is my home, with all of my stuff is in there," another resident said.
The seniors were asked to evacuate on June 14 after an electrical malfunction. The company which oversees the building said they needed time to check the air quality in 177 units. Now, this week, some people are allowed back in.
"We are thrilled that we are starting Phase One of the re-entry plan today and being able to welcome home residents that reside in 127 units," said the president of St. Andrews Residence, Bishop Peter Eaton. "We've provided complimentary transportation for those who need it as well as bottled water and boxed lunches. And a welcome basket that includes a one hundred dollar Publix gift card to help them restock their refrigerators."
Eaton said seniors in the other 50 units will return a different week.
"The air quality tests are still in progress in the remaining units," he added.
But residents will have to temporarily move one more time. All residents will be asked to leave the apartments for a day or two at the end of September to replace the electrical system.
"That change over from the temporary system to the permanent system is done. We will give them seven to 10 days' notice, and obviously as we have been doing, we will supply them with transportation, hotel stays, and meals," said Eaton.
