Move-in day for seniors of St. Andrews Residence

"We are thrilled that we are starting Phase One of the re-entry plan today and being able to welcome home residents that reside in 127 units," said the president of St. Andrews Residence, Bishop Peter Eaton. "We've provided complimentary transportation for those who need it as well as bottled water and boxed lunches. And a welcome basket that includes a one hundred dollar Publix gift card to help them restock their refrigerators."