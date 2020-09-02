Palm Beach County School Board to discuss employee options for when campuses reopen

School leaders in Palm Beach County on Wednesday will discuss options and accommodations for employees when brick-and-mortar schools eventually reopen.
A school board workshop is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
In a letter to employees, the School District of Palm Beach County said it provides employees many options to take leaves of absence that include, but are not limited to, medical and personal leaves.
But many teachers, as well as the Palm Beach County Classroom Teachers Association, have expressed concerns about remote working opportunities for employees when students are allowed back in classrooms.
Brick-and-mortar schools are expected to reopen one week after Palm Beach County enters Phase Two of Florida's reopening plan. An official date has not been set.
Gordon Longhofer, a math teacher and the vice president of the CTA, said teachers at high-risk of medical issues want to know they have options.
"We've got teachers [who] are in that situation," Longhofer said. "They deserve to know that they can teach safe or, if necessary, do their job remotely when students are back in the classroom, with some other supports to help those students."
According to the school board's agenda, board members will hear a presentation and discuss a remote work option policy for employees who have COVID-19, live with someone who does, get sent home from work because of possible exposure, are 65 and older, or have pre-existing medical conditions that put them at higher risk.
The school district defines pre-existing medical conditions, identified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to include:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
- Obesity (body mass index of 30 or higher)
- Serious heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, and cardiomyopathies
- Sickle cell disease
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus
According to the policy being developed, employees would discuss the remote work option with their direct supervisor.
Under the policy, remote work eligibility would be based on each employee's job and needs of the work site. It states that 80% of the employee's actual job duties must be able to be performed through digital platforms, determination will be made by the employee's direct supervisor, and the employee may only appeal the decision to deny remote work to whom they report or that individual's supervisor.
At Wednesday's school board meeting, board members will discuss a number of other items including a suggestion from Dr. Debra Robinson to offer weekly COVID-19 testing at every school in the district for students and staff members who wish to be tested.
