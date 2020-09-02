PBCSD to discuss employee options when campuses open

Palm Beach County School District Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy scheduled a school board workshop for this afternoon at 2 p.m. to discuss leave options and accommodations for employees when brick and mortar schools reopen for instruction.
In a letter to employees, the district says it provides employees many options to take leaves of absence that include, but are not limited to, medical and personal leaves.
But many teachers, as well as the Palm Beach County Classroom Teachers Association, have expressed concerns about remote working opportunities for employees when students are allowed back in the classroom. That move is expected one week after Palm Beach County enters phase two of Florida’s reopening plan. A date has not been set.
Gordon Longhofer, a math teacher and the Vice President of the Classroom Teachers Association, says teachers at high risk want to know they have options.
“We’ve got teachers that are in that situation. They deserve to know that they can teach safe or if necessary, do their job remotely when students are back in the classroom, with some other supports to help those students,” he says.
According to the board agenda, board members will hear a presentation and discuss a remote work option policy for employees who have COVID-19, live with someone who does, get sent home from work because of possible exposure, are 65 and older or have pre-existing medical conditions that put them at higher risk according to the CDC. It defines pre-existing medical conditions identified by the CDC to include cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant, obesity (body mass index of 30 or higher), serious heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, sickle cell disease, and Type 2 diabetes mellitus. Employees would discuss the remote work option with their direct supervisor, according to the policy being developed.
Under the policy, remote work eligibility is based on the job and needs of the worksite. It says 80% of the employee’s actual job duties must be able to be performed through digital platforms, determination will be made by the employee’s direct supervisor and employee may only appeal the decision to deny remote work to whom they report or that individual’s supervisor.
