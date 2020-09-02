PBCSD to discuss employee options when campuses open

According to the board agenda, board members will hear a presentation and discuss a remote work option policy for employees who have COVID-19, live with someone who does, get sent home from work because of possible exposure, are 65 and older or have pre-existing medical conditions that put them at higher risk according to the CDC. It defines pre-existing medical conditions identified by the CDC to include cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant, obesity (body mass index of 30 or higher), serious heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, sickle cell disease, and Type 2 diabetes mellitus. Employees would discuss the remote work option with their direct supervisor, according to the policy being developed.