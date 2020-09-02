Trump visits Kenosha, calls violence 'domestic terrorism'

President Donald Trump stood at the epicenter of the latest eruption over racial injustice Tuesday and came down squarely on the side of law enforcement. He blamed “domestic terror” for the violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Trump said the nation could see more violence if Joe Biden is elected in November. Trump had been asked not to come by Wisconsin’s Democratic governor, Tony Evers, for fear of straining tensions further.
Evers deployed the National Guard to quell demonstrations, though Trump tried to take credit.
Two pastors met with Trump. James Ward and Sharon Ward, who said they were pastors for Julia Jackson, the mother of Jacob Blake. Blake was shot seven times in the back by a Kenosha police officer, sparking demonstrations in the city.
When a reporter asked the Wards whether, like other Black community leaders, they believed police violence was a systemic issue, Trump interjected, "I don't believe that. I think the police do an incredible job and I think you do have some bad apples."
He added, "You do have the other situation, too, where they're under tremendous pressure and they don't handle it well. They call it choking and it happens."
