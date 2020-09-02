UF student creates virtual marketing challenge during quarantine

A college student from Palm Beach County made the most of her summer, and for other students throughout the rest of the country, with a unique take on the internship experience.
University of Florida student Danielle Gray created a quarantine marketing battle as a chance for students to get professional in a pandemic environment that made in-person internships impossible.
Students participating in the quarantine marketing battle worked in teams this summer, acting as a record label to create a marketing plan for musical artists: Jukebox the Ghost, Duke & Jones and seeyousoon.
At the end of the six-week program, students pitched their plans to a panel made up of industry professionals.
The marketing battle creator, Danielle Gray, said the program reflects what industry leaders are looking for in employees.
"In a year, the interviewers are going to be like, 'Well, what did you do during quarantine?' They're going to ask you, 'What's your strength and weakness?' They're going to change the question to, 'What did you do during quarantine?' And in order to answer that question, you need to have either create an opportunity or find one for yourself," Gray said.
Students on the winning teams came from New York University, the University of Florida, the University of Southern California, Loyola, Temple, Full Sail University and Baruch College.
