2020 college football preview

Georgia has beaten Florida for three consecutive seasons and advanced to the SEC Championship game each year. In other words, the winner of this border war is in prime position to represent the Eastern Division in Atlanta. The outcome of this year's game could come down to quarterback play. Georgia's Jamie Newman was supposed to take over for Jake Fromm, who left early for the NFL, but the Wake Forest transfer opted out in early September without playing a game for the Bulldogs. Southern California transfer JT Daniels, who joined the team in the offseason and was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA, becomes the favorite to start at quarterback, but he's coming off an ACL tear and has only been with the Bulldogs since May. Meanwhile, Florida's Kyle Trask threw for 25 touchdowns and ran for another four. His 2,941 yards are the most of any returning quarterback in the SEC. In Dan Mullen the Gators trust. Mullen is 21-5 in two years, including back-to-back double-digit-win seasons and a 2-0 record in New Year's Six bowl games. The Gators averaged 300 passing yards last season for the first time since Steve Spurrier's swan song in 2001. But Smart is still greater than Mullen in Jacksonville. Each game has gotten progressively closer (42-7 in 2017, 36-17 in 2018 and 24-17 in 2019). Will this be Florida's year?