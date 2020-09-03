Crews search for 1-year-old child after crash on Alligator Alley

Rescue crews in South Florida are searching Thursday evening for a 1-year-old child after a rollover crash on Alligator Alley.
Police believe the young child may have been ejected from a car during the wreck.
Aerial video showed crews searching along the road and in the water with an airboat.
According to Broward County sheriff fire rescue officials, at least seven people in the crash received minor injuries.
All eastbound lanes of Alligator Alley were closed at the scene.
It's unclear what may have caused the wreck.
