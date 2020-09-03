6 deputies, 16 inmates test positive for coronavirus at St. Lucie County Jail

The St. Lucie County Jail is dealing with another outbreak in COVID-19 cases.
Six deputies and 16 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to Sheriff Ken Mascara, the inmates are currently in isolation and not experiencing any symptoms.
One of the detention deputies had to be hospitalized and was put on a ventilator, which was removed over the weekend.
Due to the new cases, the agency has contacted the local health department for recommendations on how to stop the spread.
In May, two inmates and a food service worker tested positive.
Last month, Mascara contracted the virus after returning from a sheriff's event in southwest Florida.
According to the jail website, there are currently 28 cases among inmates.
