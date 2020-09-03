Florida Gov. DeSantis to discuss bars, breweries on Thursday

The future of bars and breweries in Florida will take center stage on Thursday when Gov. Ron DeSantis visits St. Petersburg.
The governor is scheduled to hold a roundtable discussion regarding bars and breweries at the Green Bench Brewing Company at 12:30 p.m.
Joining DeSantis will be Halsey Beshears, the secretary of Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
Bars in Florida have been banned since June 26 from serving alcohol for "on premises consumption" after a spike in COVID-19 cases.
However, bars can still serve alcohol for takeout "in sealed containers," and restaurants can serve alcohol to customers who are sitting at tables.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 637,013 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 11,650 coronavirus-related deaths in the state.
