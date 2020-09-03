Fort Pierce police search for purple-haired female gunman

Fort Pierce police are looking for two women who robbed a gas station last week wearing some unusual disguises.
The robbery occurred Aug. 28 just before 4 p.m. at a BP Gas Station located at 7131 Okeechobee Rd., according to police spokesman Mike Jachles.
Investigators said the women entered the gas station wearing netted hats and held the clerk at gunpoint.
Jachles said one of the women, who had purple hair, pulled a gun out of her handbag, pointed it at the clerk and demanded money.
Police did not say if they thought the woman's purple hair was a wig or her real hair.
After the robbery, the women escaped in an awaiting getaway car described as a silver 2019 or 2020 Hyundai Elantra driven by a man. The vehicle was last seen heading eastbound on Okeechobee Road.
The robbers are described as 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-9, weighing about 130 to 150 pounds, according to Jachles.
Police said the woman with purple hair was wearing a black, long-sleeve shirt with red leggings. Her accomplice was wearing a black dress.
Both thieves wore white, netted hats, dark sunglasses and white and black shoes.
Anyone who has information about this case, or recognizes the thieves or getaway car, should call Detective Noah Clark at 772-979-1473 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS (8477).
Scripps Only Content 2020