Kerner meets with DeSantis, delivers Phase 2 letter request

Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner met Thursday with Gov. Ron DeSantis and delivered the letter requesting the county move to Phase 2 of reopening.
County commissioners met Tuesday and agreed by a vote of 4-2 to send the letter to the governor requesting to make the move in five steps.
Kerner met with DeSantis in Atlantic Beach, Florida, during the governor's visit to the 2020 National Fraternal Order of Police Fall Board Meeting, the county said in a written statement.
Palm Beach County officials said they also sent the letter to the governor late Wednesday, which asks that they move to Phase 2 in staggered increments beginning around Sept. 8.
Moving to Phase 2 will allow additional businesses and services to reopen like movie theaters and bowling alleys.
The staggered reopening will allow officials to analyze health metrics and evaluate if there is a surge in coronavirus cases, according to the letter.
