Palm Beach County food assistance program begins Friday

Palm Beach County will begin to offer pre-paid debit cards to anyone that needs help putting food on the table during the pandemic.
According to the county, one card will be given per household. One to two-member households will receive $400. Three to four-member households will receive $800.
Households of five or more people will receive $1,000.
Applicants must present evidence their household was adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Applicants must provide proof of income, such as last pay stub or last filed tax return, valid government-issued ID, and Social Security card.
Clients who received assistance for rental and utility services thru COVID Cares program may apply for the food assistance without uploading additional documentation.
To apply for food assistance, click here.
A list of Frequently Asked Questions can be found here.
For more information, contact CSD’s Contact Center at 561-355-4792.
