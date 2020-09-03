Palm Beach County is heading to Phase Two

Governor Ron Desantis has agreed to move Palm Beach County into Phase Two.
"Today we're moving Palm Beach County into Phase Two," he said.
It's a request Palm Beach County Mayor David Kerner handed over in person. The first steps of Phase Two start on Sept. 8, a move impacting the return of brick-and-mortar schools, according to the Palm Beach County School District.
"The district will reopen campuses to in-person instruction approximately 5 school days after the county officially enters Phase Two. We are awaiting confirmation of that date. The district will share this information as soon as we have an official 'reopening of campuses' date," said Kerner.
With Kerner confirming the move to Phase Two for next Tuesday that would put the start of school the week of Sept. 14. However, Mayor Kerner is asking for that to be pushed back to the 21, still leaving some parents in limbo.
“I have felt and I currently feel there are some concerns about the operational readiness of the school district to accept 180-thousand students back. Those concerns have been reiterated to me by members of the board and they’ve driven that message publicly as recent as yesterday,” Kerner said.
Parents we spoke to want to see campuses back open sooner rather than later.
"I think it should be five days, it doesn't make sense to have it anytime longer. And the kids are going to be in school anyway, any length of time the phase opens shouldn't make a difference," Celine Pelofi said.
According to Mayor Kerner, the governor said he will get back to him on the request to delay reopening schools as soon as possible. Once that happens, the district will release an official brick-and-mortar start date.
