Palm Beach County moving into Phase Two of Florida’s reopening plan

Gov. Ron DeSantis is moving Palm Beach County into Phase Two of Florida's reopening plan.
The governor made the major announcement on Thursday during a roundtable discussion regarding bars and breweries in St. Petersburg.
"Today we're moving Palm Beach into Phase Two, and they've done very, very well," DeSantis said, citing a decline in coronavirus-related hospitalizations in the county.
Earlier in the day, Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner met with DeSantis and presented him with a formal letter, requesting that the county be allowed to enter Phase Two in increments starting around Tuesday, Sept. 8.
In the first increment of the plan, entertainment venues like movie theaters, bowling alleys, escape rooms, playhouses, skating and trampoline centers, and other venues will be allowed to reopen with reduced capacity.
Restaurants will continue operating at 50% indoor capacity and full capacity outdoors.
Retail stores, gyms and fitness centers, museums and libraries, and certain personal services establishments will be allowed to operate at full capacity.
In the next increment, entertainment venues like auditoriums, bingo parlors, comedy clubs, and concert houses will be allowed to reopen at 50% capacity.
Then, movie theaters, bowling alleys, escape rooms, playhouses, skating and trampoline centers, and other entertainment venues will be allowed to expand their capacity.
In the final phase of the plan, all of the businesses listed above will be allowed to operate at full capacity. In addition, bars, arcades, billiard halls, hookah, cigar and other smoking bars and lounges, nightclubs, establishments offering adult entertainment and strip clubs will be allowed to reopen with reduced capacity.
The plan from Palm Beach County also recommends that the School District of Palm Beach County reopen brick-and-mortar schools three to four weeks after the county enters Phase Two.
However, earlier this week, a spokesperson for the school district said they're planning to reopen brick-and-mortar schools one week after Phase Two begins.
