Playgrounds, parks in St. Lucie County to reopen on Friday

St. Lucie County will reopen all parks, playgrounds, outdoor courts, and other athletic fields on Friday, officials say.
County Administrator Howard Tipton broke the news during a news conference on Thursday afternoon.
"We still are in a pandemic. That means if you're out at a playground, your kids are touching all the normal playground equipment, make sure that you're washing their hands and sanitizing to the best of your capabilities," Tipton said.
WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE:
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 7,193 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 243 coronavirus-related deaths in St. Lucie County.
"Hospital and other community indicators continue to trend in the right direction," said Clint Sperber, the health director for the county.
Officials said beaches and boat ramps throughout St. Lucie County will be open for Labor Day weekend.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
School leaders urged parents to complete a daily COVID-19 home screening on their children every day. You can find the home screening by clicking here.
School officials said if your child is sick, or someone in your home is infected with COVID-19 or awaiting a COVID-19 test result, keep your child home from school.
If students want to switch from distance learning to in-classroom instruction, or vice versa, you can do so the week of Sept. 14 by calling your child's school directly.
Scripps Only Content 2020