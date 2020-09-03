Rory McIlroy, wife welcome baby girl born at Jupiter Medical Center

Golfer Rory McIlroy will tee off Friday for the first time as a father.
The 31-year-old Northern Ireland native and part-time Jupiter resident made the announcement Thursday on Twitter.
His wife, Erica Stoll, gave birth to their daughter, Poppy Kennedy McIlroy, at Jupiter Medical Center on Monday at 12:15 p.m.
The post said the newborn is "the absolute love of our lives," and "mother and baby are doing great."
The 18-time PGA Tour winner only had a few days to spend with his wife and new daughter before heading to Atlanta.
McIlroy will compete this weekend against 30 other golfers in the Tour Championship for a $46 million purse, including $15 million for the winner.
