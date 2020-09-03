St. Lucie County is providing free face masks at county libraries

To continue to slow the spread of COVID-19, St. Lucie County’s Public Safety Department is providing thousands of free, reusable face masks to residents at the county’s six public libraries.
10,000 cloth face masks will be available for any county resident that requires one. Masks will be distributed via curbside pickup.
Distribution will begin starting Tuesday, September 8, at the six sites listed below. Residents can call their closest library branch to schedule a pickup time.
· Lakewood Park Branch, 7605 Santa Barbara Drive, Fort Pierce. 772-462-6870
· Morningside Branch, 2410 Morningside Boulevard., Port St. Lucie . 772-337-5632
· Paula A. Lewis Branch, 2950 SW Rosser Boulevard., Port St. Lucie. 772-871-5470
· Port St. Lucie Branch; 180 SW Prima Vista Boulevard, Port St. Lucie. 772-871-5450
· Susan Broom Kilmer Branch, 101 Melody Lane, Fort Pierce. 772-462-1616
· Zora Neale Hurston Branch, 3008 Avenue Drive, Fort Pierce. 772-462-2154
Residents are reminded the order requiring them to wear face masks when social distancing isn’t possible, remains in effect.
Residents are advised to continue practicing social distancing and good hygiene. The county is also urging anybody who feels ill to stay home and contact their primary doctor.
For additional information on St. Lucie County and Covid-19, you can visit the county's website here.
Scripps Only Content 2020