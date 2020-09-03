State’s coronavirus deaths rise by 149 as cases surge by 3,571

Elsewhere, St. Lucie's rate was 4.13, the fifth day in a row it was under 5, including 4.58 one day earlier and a low of 3.19 three days ago and a high of 13.98 on Aug. 24. Martin's rate dropped to 4.89 from 5.12 percent compared with a two-week low of 3.99 eight days ago a two-week high of 12.09 one week ago. Indian River's rate was 2.0 percent for the second day in a row with two times under 2 the past two weeks, including 1.28 three days ago and a high of 6.78 on Aug. 24. Okeechobee's rate was 8.33 on 176 negative tests after 5.71 percent on 66 negative tests after a two-week low of 0 on 26 negative tests Aug. 23 and a high of 11.96 on Aug. 22.