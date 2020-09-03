1-year-old boy ejected from vehicle found dead after crash

Six people were injured and a 1-year-old boy was found dead Thursday after a rollover crash along Alligator Alley, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Rescuers searched for the child, who they later said was ejected from a pickup truck during the wreck.
Aerial video showed crews searching along the road and in the water with an airboat.
According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the six people in the crash received minor injuries.
All eastbound lanes of Alligator Alley were closed during the crash investigation.
It's unclear what may have caused the wreck.
