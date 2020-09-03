1-year-old boy ejected from vehicle found dead after rollover crash on Alligator Alley in West Broward

Six people are injured and a 1-year-old boy was found dead following a rollover crash along Alligator Alley Thursday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Rescue crews in South Florida searched for the child after the crash who they later said was ejected from a pickup truck during the wreck.
Aerial video showed crews searching along the road and in the water with an airboat.
According to Broward County sheriff fire rescue officials, the six people in the crash received minor injuries.
All eastbound lanes of Alligator Alley were closed at the scene.
It's unclear what may have caused the wreck.
