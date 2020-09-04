Boil water notice issued for Gifford Middle School

A boil water notice has been issued for Gifford Middle School.
According to school officials, the notice comes after an underground plumbing line broke and water was temporarily turned off for repair.
The incident happened Friday after student dismissal and the plumbing line is expected to be repaired Friday evening.
Officials said the Department of Health has been notified and a DOH representative will be on-site Tuesday to start water testing.
The school will be under a boil water notice until testing is completed and approved by the DOH.
Students and staff will have access to bottled water when they return to school on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
