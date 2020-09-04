Florida’s coronavirus deaths subside to 100; cases remain stable with 3,198 rise

Four European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom reported 13 additional deaths for 41,527 in fifth place with the record daily high 1,172. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 10 deaths. No. 7 France reported 20 deaths and 7,157 cases, which was only the fourth time they were more than 7,000, including a record 7,578 in March. No. 9 Spain added 40 deaths, plus 8,959 cases, which is the highest since a record 10,856 on March 20.