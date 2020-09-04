Florida’s coronavirus deaths subside to 100; cases remain stable with 3,198 rise

Florida’s newly reported deaths increased by 100 as cases rose by 3,198, numbers lower than the previous day, as positivity rates also declined in the state and Palm Beach County, the Florida Department of Health announced Thursday.
On Thursday, deaths rose by 149 and cases' increase was 3,571. Since June, cases have been below 5,000 for 20 days in a row if a massive Quest Diagnostics data dump earlier this week is excluded.
The first-time cases positivity rate declined to 5.10 received by labs Thursday after 6.20 percent the day before. The two-week low was 4.91 percent on Monday. Palm Beach County was 3.60 percent one day after 4.37 percent and slightly more than the two-week low of 3.12 on Monday. The rate also was 3.60 on Oct. 22 and the high was5.41 on Aug. 23.
The daily positivity rate decreased to a two-week low of 6.95 percent on 71,115 tests after 8.54 on 65,199 tests. The previous low was 7.06 percent on Aug. 21 and the high was 10.32 percent with the Quest data dump.
Palm Beach County's death total rose by 10 to 1,160, second highest in the state behind Miami-Dade and ahead of Broward, after 16 deaths were reported Thursday.
On the Treasure Coast, Martin rose by 1 to 120, Indian River increased by 1 to 104 and St. Lucie stayed at 243. Okeechobee went up by 1 to 20 with its first two deaths on July 25.
Broward climbed by 6 and Miami-Dade by 32.
In South Florida, there were 51 of the 100 deaths, 51 percent, for a total of 5,491 at 46.7 percent though the population only comprises 30 percent.
Pinellas remained at 669 deaths in fourth place and Hillsborough stayed at 558 in fifth place. Polk climbed by 3 to 464 in sixth and Lee increased by 2 to 437.
Florida is in fifth place in the United States with 11,750 deaths, and nonresident deaths increased by 3 to 153 for a total of 11,903. On June 16, Florida was in 11th place in the nation.
Texas is in fourth place with the addition of a U.S.-high 221 deaths Thursday after a state-record 324 on Aug. 11, for a total of 13,091. California reported 164 new deaths, second highest in the nation, and is in third place overall with 13,327.
On Monday, the state reported 1,885 positive cases, the lowest since 1,758 on June 15.
Palm Beach County's daily cases increased by 119 after 125 the day before and 100 four days ago.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 239 compared with 270 the day before. The state reported Friday there are currently 3,363 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is 74 less than the day before.
Deaths
Deaths in the state have accelerated over nearly six months since the first fatalities were announced on March 6. It took 49 days for the death toll to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. The average number of deaths per day in Florida is 65.
The last time deaths were more than 200 was 212 on Aug. 18. The state record was 276 on Aug. 11. Last Thursday's rise was 153.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Thursday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 193 on Aug. 5.
In a state list of cases and deaths released Friday, it reported 104 deaths from the previous report with 4 removed after further determining a cause of death for a net increase of 100.
Deaths rose by 793 in the state over seven days (a daily average of 113) for 7.2 percent, a figure tally that had been more than 1,200 deaths recently. Two months ago the one-week figure was in the mid 200s. Palm Beach County rose by 61 for 5.6 percent. The U.S. figure is 3.4 percent with the world at 4.5 percent.
Miami-Dade climbed to 2,632, which is 260 more in one week. Broward increased to 1,212 with a rise of 37 in one week. Indian River has risen by 7 deaths in one week compared with St. Lucie climbing by 8 deaths, Martin by 6 and Okeechobee by 5.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 23 states, including Wisconsin's 1,146 after adding 4 Thursday and Iowa's 1,135 with 9 more.
The state on Friday identified 12 deaths in Palm Beach County, all 59 and older, though the increase was 10 with 6 men (68, 76, 77, 83, 84, 87) and 6 women (59, 73, 77, 82, 87, 87. Martin's reported death was a 82-year-old man, Indian River added a 67-year-old woman and Okeechobee at 63-year-old man.
Cases
Since the first two cases were announced on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 30.0 percent of the state's 21.48 million population with 640,211, second in the nation. The average over six months is 3,424 per day.
In one week, cases have risen by 24,405, which average 3,486 per day, at 4.0 percent, a percentage that has been steadily decreasing.
Cases passed 600,000 Aug. 23 and 500,000 on Aug. 5.
California has the most cases in the U.S. at 717,177 with the addition of a U.S.-high 5,125 Thursday. Texas had the second-most new cases, 3,899, and is third overall with 625,347. New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fourth at 437,107 with 889 more.
Florida's daily case increases have been below 10,000 since July 26 when they climbed by 12,199. Early in the pandemic, cases were under 1,000 with the last one of three digits 966 on June 8.
The cases record was 15,300 was July 5 – the highest daily figure ever in the United States.
In Palm Beach County, new cases have been much lower since the record 1,171 July 5. The total now is 42,762, including residents and nonresidents.
Miami-Dade's cases were 578 compared with 491 and Broward's increase was 246vs. 263. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise over one day was 41 in St. Lucie, 16 in Martin County, 13 in Indian River and 4 in Okeechobee.
Testing
Florida's total number of people tested is 4,747,072, fourth in the nation, behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. That Florida figure is 22.1 percent of Florida's population.
The overall positive rate was 13.49 percent, compared with 13.48 the day before.
The daily rate at one time was around 2-3 percent. The two-week high was 11.35 on Aug. 24 and the record is 20.71 percent on July 8.
The record test total was 142,964 July 11.
In Palm Beach County, the last time the first-time rate has been above 10.0 percent was 10.2 percent on Aug. 4.
Miami-Dade's rate was 5.9 percent after 7.34 and the two-week low of 5.36 two days ago. The highest was 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was 4.29, the eighth day in a row it was under 5 percent excluding the Quest data dump with low of 4.11 four days ago, and a high of 5.82 on Aug. 26.
Elsewhere, St. Lucie's rate was 4.86, the sixth day in a row it was under 5 excluding the Quest data after 4,14 the day before, a low of 3.30 on Sunday a high of 13.98 on Aug. 24. Martin's rate dropped to a two-week low of 3.24 one day after 4.89 and a two-week high of 12.01 seven days ago. Indian River's rate was 3.2 percent after successive days of 2.0 and 2.01, 1.29 four days ago and a high of 6.78 on Aug. 24. Okeechobee's rate was 2.50 on 156 negarive tests one day after 8.33 on 176 negative tests, a two-week low of 0 on 26 negative tests Aug. 23 and a high of 11.96 on Aug. 22 on 81 negative tests.
Palm Beach County has 42,762 cases out of 332,470 total tested for 12.86 percent overall, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive.
Miami-Dade leads with 1560,049 positive cases out of 832,869 tested for 19.27 percent, and Broward is second with 72,880 cases and 517,824 tested for 14.07 percentage.
In Martin County, it's 4,530 of 31,609 for 14.33percent. In St. Lucie, it's 7,234 out of 53,369for 13.55 percent, Indian River with 2,884 of 31,627 for 9.12 percent and Okeechobee 1,271 of 10,030 for 12.67 percent.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths.
The state's rate is 1.9 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, which is up one-tenth of a percent, compared with 3.0 percent in the United States and 3.3 percent worldwide, which passed 872,000 deaths and passed 26.2 million cases Thursday.
Palm Beach County's rate was 2.7 percent, compared with Broward at 1.7 percent and Miami-Dade with 1.7 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 3.4 percent in St. Lucie, 2.7 percent in Martin, 3.6 percent in Indian River and 1.6percent in Okeechobee.
Florida has 547 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 576 per million. New York, which represents 17.3 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,699 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 111.9 per million.
Age breakdown
The median age for all deaths in Florida is 79/
Four deaths are among youths 14 and under: a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, a 9-year-year old from Putnam and two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. This class did not change.
Four other juveniles are among the 29 deaths in the 15-24 class: a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade, a 16-year-old girl in Lee, a 17-year-old boy in Pasco and a 17-year-old boy in Manatee. The class increased with the reported death of a 22-year-old man in Duval.
Eighty-one people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus, with an addition of 1.
A total of 3,814 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 26 in one day.
Ninety-three percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 61 percent are 75 and older, 1 percentage point decrease in each class. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 28 percent age 55 and older and 7 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 10,805 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 40, and 248 were hospitalized, which rose by 1. From ages 5-14, there are 26,337, an increase of 192 with 226 in the hospital at one time, with an addition of 1
From the infant to 54 age group, 454,876 of the 633,060 residents tested in data through Thursday's report. In that group, 808 have died, with an increase of 5, for a 0.18 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 537,711cases. A total of 2,072 have died, an increase of 22, for a 0.39 percentage.
Cities
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 10,667 with an increase of 28. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose 21 to 7,436 followed by Boca Raton at 5,914 up from 5,892, Boynton Beach at 3,804 from 3,793 and Delray Beach at 2,933vs. 2,923. A total of 952 in the county not designated by a city.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 4,238, an increase of 18 followed by Fort Pierce at 2,595, up 16, and Stuart with 2,116, which was an increase of 4.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, remained at 397 compared with only 3 on May 31.
Hospitalizations
A total of 39,667 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 38,029 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 3,409 in Palm Beach County, an increase of 4 compared with 29 the day before; 380 in Martin, which went up by 1; 498 in St. Lucie with a rise of 14, Indian River went up by 2 to 262 and Okeechobee remained at 137.
Long-term care
Forty-two percent of the deaths, 4,908 are residents and staff of long-term care, including 500 in Palm Beach County, which is second most in the state behind 728 in Miami-Dade. The state increase was 29 and in Palm Beach County it went up by 6.
National
Since the first death was reported six months ago on Feb. 29, the toll has risen to 191,058, an increase of 1,094 on Thursday, according to Worldometers.info.
Johns Hopkins reports 186,785, a gain of 1,065.
Cases reached 6,335,244 with an increase of 44,507, according to Worldometers.info. They have exceeded 70,000 seven times, including a record 78,446 on July 24 and the last time was July 31.
Last Thursday in the U.S., there were 1,142 more deaths and 46,030 more cases.
The one week U.S. death increase was 6,052 at 3.4 percent.
New York has the most deaths in the nation at 33,059, with 7 more reported, after a high of 799 in April.
Among other states in the top 10 for deaths: No. 2 New Jersey 9, No. 6 Massachusetts 17, No. 7 Illinois 24, No. 8 Pennsylvania `13, No. 9 Michigan 10, No. 10 Georgia 73.
Also, No. 11 Arizona reported 65 deaths, as well as an additional 1,092 cases, more than twice as many as the day before. No. 23 Washington, the original epicenter in the United States, reported 10 deaths.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 18.6 percent of the 5,886 additional deaths Thursday and 21.9 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The one week world death increase was 37,578 at 4.5 percent.
Last Thursday's death increase was 6,052.
Cases increased by 287,408, behind a record 289,648 on July 24.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 830 deaths to rise to 124,729. Brazil's record is 1,554 on July 29. The nation added 44,728 cases to pass 4 million cases at 4,046,150 and only behind the U.S.
India reported 1,043 additional deaths to rise to 67,376 and in third place. The Asian nation also reported a record 83,883 cases for a total of 3,853,406, behind the U.S. and Brazil.
Mexico announced 513 more deaths late Thursday compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 66,329 in fourth place, just 517 from India.
Four European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom reported 13 additional deaths for 41,527 in fifth place with the record daily high 1,172. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 10 deaths. No. 7 France reported 20 deaths and 7,157 cases, which was only the fourth time they were more than 7,000, including a record 7,578 in March. No. 9 Spain added 40 deaths, plus 8,959 cases, which is the highest since a record 10,856 on March 20.
No. 8 Peru gained 146 deaths and No. 10 Iran had 129.
Russia is in fourth place in the world in cases with 1,009,995, including an additional 4,995. The nation gained 114 deaths and is in 12th.
Canada reported 6 deaths to rise to 9,141 and drop to 18th behind Argentina, which reported 243 deaths. Canada also had 570 cases.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," reported 5 deaths and has 5,832 total. Neighboring Norway announced zero deaths for the 14th day in a row to remain at 264 deaths, as well as 86 more cases.
No. 28 China, the original epicenter of the world, hasn’t reported a death since April 26, and added `25 cases Friday.
Japan reported 12 deaths for a total of 1,319 Thursday.
