Gators help gator with femur injury

Talk about Gators helping gators.
Some veterinarians at the University of Florida helped an ailing alligator Thursday after the 660-pound reptile was brought to the UF Small Animal Hospital with a femur injury.
The 38-year-old gator named Bob is a resident of the Alligator Farm in St. Augustine.
With the help of the veterinary staff and Dr. Darryl Heard, an associate professor of zoological medicine, Bob underwent several X-rays that revealed evidence of osteomyelitis of the proximal femur.
UF veterinarians intend to monitor Bob's progress.
Scripps Only Content 2020