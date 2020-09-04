Gators help gator with femur injury

Gators help gator with femur injury
September 4, 2020 at 2:25 PM EDT - Updated September 4 at 2:25 PM

Talk about Gators helping gators.

Some veterinarians at the University of Florida helped an ailing alligator Thursday after the 660-pound reptile was brought to the UF Small Animal Hospital with a femur injury.

The 38-year-old gator named Bob is a resident of the Alligator Farm in St. Augustine.

With the help of the veterinary staff and Dr. Darryl Heard, an associate professor of zoological medicine, Bob underwent several X-rays that revealed evidence of osteomyelitis of the proximal femur.

UF veterinarians intend to monitor Bob's progress.

Scripps Only Content 2020