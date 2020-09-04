Live-action 'Mulan' worth wait with move to Disney Plus

"Mulan" was directed by Niki Caro, who made a name for herself with such acclaimed films as "Whale Rider," "North Country" and "The Zookeeper." She has succeeded in making this movie feel like an epic, utilizing beautiful locations in both her native New Zealand, as well as locales across China. There are many wonderful, sweeping camera shots, as well as intense battle scenes -- some of which are surprisingly violent for a Disney film.