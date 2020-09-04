Man acting 'erratic' fatally shot by another man in Fort Pierce bank parking lot

A 43-year-old Port St. Lucie man was shot and killed by a man he confronted in a banking parking lot late Friday afternoon, according to Fort Pierce police.
The incident occurred just before 4 p.m. outside the Wells Fargo Bank located at 2597 U.S. Highway 1.
Officers responded to the scene and found a 66-year-old man who stated that he was confronted by the individual who was acting 'erratic' near his car in the bank parking lot.
The 66-year-old man who holds a valid Florida Concealed Weapons license told detectives he shot the man because he thought he was about to be robbed and feared for his life.
Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Crime scene investigators processed the scene and collected evidence.
The State Attorney's Office Major Crime Unit along with Fort Pierce police detectives are continuing their active investigation.
