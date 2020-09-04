No license required Saturday for Florida saltwater fishing

Florida is offering anglers the opportunity to fish in saltwater without a license on Saturday.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a news release that license-free fishing days offer a "special opportunity to enjoy Florida's beautiful outdoors."
"I encourage all Floridians and visitors to take advantage," DeSantis said.
This is one of eight license-free fishing days the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission offers each year.
FWC executive director Eric Sutton said this is a "great opportunity to introduce someone to fishing for the first time."
All bag limits, closed areas and size restrictions still apply.
Click here for a full list of license-free fishing days in Florida.
