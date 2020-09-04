Palm Beach County businesses preparing for Phase Two

Friday night, Verdes Tropicana Bowling Lanes in West Palm Beach was empty. But come Tuesday, they're expecting a crowd of bowlers again.
"It's really been a challenge especially not knowing when we were going to reopen," General Manager Brett Herman said.
Herman said in the sixty-one years they've been open this has been the toughest six months ever.
"We really had to get creative and go over all the financials with a fine-tooth comb. Cutting every non-essential cost, we could. We, unfortunately, did have to furlough our staff, approximately 20 staff employees for a number of months," he said.
Governor DeSantis made the announcement Thursday that Palm Beach County will be moving into phase two Sept. 8. An announcement business owners have waited for.
Phase Two will allow businesses to reopen in stages. The first increment includes entertainment venues like movie theaters and bowling alleys with limited capacity. Retail stores and gyms can go to full capacity.
"So, after the executive order is executed, I would say that probably close to 95% to 98% of businesses in this county will be back open in some form or fashion," Palm Beach County Mayor David Kerner said.
Also, now set is a reopening date for school campuses in Palm Beach County instead of opening one week after the county's entry into Phase Two, the school district announced. "With Gov. DeSantis' executive order for Palm Beach County to move to Phase Two, the School District of Palm Beach County will reopen brick-and-mortar schools to in-person instruction on Monday, September 21."
Back at Verdes, Herman said there's not a lot to do to open back up Tuesday. He's expecting good times from here on out.
"It will absolutely be a fantastic day," he said.
Scripps Only Content 2020