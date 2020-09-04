Palm Beach County mayor to release Phase Two details at 2 p.m.

Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner will release new details on Friday about the county’s move to Phase Two of Florida’s reopening plan next week.
Kerner and other officials are scheduled to hold a news conference at 3 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center in West Palm Beach.
On Thursday, Kerner told WFLX that Palm Beach County will enter Phase Two in increments starting on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
In addition, Kerner said that under the current reopening plan approved by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, brick-and-mortar schools in Palm Beach County are required to reopen to in-classroom instruction by Monday, Sept. 14.
However, the School District of Palm Beach County said no official date has been set for the return to brick-and-mortar schools.
The school district tweeted around 8 p.m. on Thursday:
The school district is urging parents to let them know as soon as possible if your child will be returning to in-classroom instruction once brick-and-mortar schools reopen, or if they'll continue distance learning at home.
A school district spokeswoman said that once schools reopen, if your child is in distance learning but then eventually wants to return to in-classroom instruction, it will take one week to process that request.
If, however, you want to go from in-classroom instruction back to distance learning, that transition can happen overnight.
According to school officials, if there is not enough room in a classroom when students return, there will be overflow spaces like a cafeteria or media center. Students will watch their live lessons on their Chromebook from those overflow locations.
