Palm Beach County parents can pivot on school choice

Palm Beach County parents can change their minds about when and if they want to send their children back to campuses once brick-and-mortar schools reopen.
The School District of Palm Beach County is giving parents the choice of in-person instruction or distance learning as the county readies for a move to Phase Two of Florida's reopening plan.
Some parents have conveyed their concerns about having to decide now, but the school district told WPTV that parents can always adjust their answers.
Parents who have already made their choice can simply log in to their children's student portal to resubmit their answers.
However, if a parent who selected distance learning decides to send his or her child back to the classroom, it will take one week from the date of submission to process the request.
Scripps Only Content 2020