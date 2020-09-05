Dolphins 'moving on' from quarterback Josh Rosen

For the second time in two years, Josh Rosen will be playing for a new team.
The Miami Dolphins have released the former first-round quarterback after the team selected Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 overall pick in this year's draft.
"Josh, he worked hard, he competed, he did everything we asked, but at the end of the day, we just felt like moving on was the best thing for the Miami Dolphins," head coach Brian Flores told reporters Saturday.
Rosen, 23, was the 10th overall pick of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2018 draft, but he was expendable when the Cardinals selected Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray with the top overall pick in last year's draft.
In April 2019, the Dolphins traded a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft for Rosen, who was twice benched in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick last season.
By season's end, it became obvious that the Dolphins didn't see Rosen as their next franchise quarterback. That was cemented with Tagovailoa's arrival in April.
Flores called Rosen "immensely talented" but insisted that the decision to part ways with him "was the best move for the Miami Dolphins."
"Look, you don't hit on every play, on every trade, on every draft pick," Flores said. "Show me a team that's hit on every one and I'll applaud that team. So I'm not saying that there's any regrets. I feel like in the moment, we felt like that was the best move for the Dolphins. It didn't work out and we moved on from Josh and we'll leave it at that."
That leaves Fitzpatrick and Tagovailoa to compete for the starting job ahead of the Sept. 13 season opener at the New England Patriots. Flores didn't indicate which quarterback would win the job or if the team would look to fill Rosen's spot.
"What we do next from a quarterback standpoint is yet to be determined," Flores said. "We've made no decisions."
