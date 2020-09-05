Driver arrested after flashing gun out sunroof on I-95

Driver arrested after flashing gun out sunroof on I-95
September 5, 2020 at 9:00 AM EDT - Updated September 5 at 1:25 PM

A 21-year-old woman was arrested Friday after she flashed a gun outside the sunroof of her SUV while driving on Interstate 95, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers received multiple calls shortly after 4 p.m. about a gray Volkswagen Tiguan in which the driver was waving a gun through the sunroof while traveling southbound on I-95 in Palm Beach County, FHP Lt. Yanko Reyes said.

Cellphone video released by the FHP shows the driver flashing the gun out of the sunroof and, later, the driver's side window.

A witness followed the SUV while alerting authorities.

Troopers say Dwuarya Thomas, 21, waved a gun through the sunroof of her Volkswagen Tiguan on Interstate 95.
The driver was eventually stopped near the Atlantic Avenue exit in Delray Beach and arrested.

Dwuarya Thomas faces charges of improper display of a firearm and driving under the influence.

Thomas appeared in court Saturday and was released on her own recognizance. As a condition of her supervised release, Thomas must avoid alcohol or illegal drugs and submit to random drug testing.

