Florida's new coronavirus deaths drop to 61; cases' rise 3,656

Florida's newly reported deaths dropped under triple digits – 61 – as cases again remained under 4,000 for 14 days in a row – 3,656 – as the first-time state positivity rate remained below 6 percent and Palm Beach County a little above 3 percent.
On Thursday, deaths rose by 100 compared with 149 the day and the lowest since 14 last Sunday. Case increase was 3,197 Friday with infections below 5,000 for 21 days in a row if a massive Quest Diagnostics data dump earlier this week is excluded.
The first-time cases positivity rate was 5.99 received by labs Friday after 5.08 percent the day before. The two-week low was 4.90 percent on Monday. Palm Beach County was 3.29 compared with 3.62 percent the day before and a two-week low of 3.13 on Monday. The high was 5.41 on Aug. 23. On Tuesday the county moves into Phase Two reopening after the encouraging data.
The daily rate for all tests spiked to 8.04 percent on 70,024 tests from a two-week low of 6.95 percent on 71,111 tests. The high was 10.32 percent with the Quest data dump.
Palm Beach County's death total rose by 2 to 1,162, second highest in the state behind Miami-Dade and ahead of Broward, after 10 deaths were reported Friday.
On the Treasure Coast, one death was reported -- St. Lucie rising to 244. Martin remained at 120 and Indian River at 104. Okeechobee is at 20 with its first two deaths on July 25.
Broward climbed by 3 and Miami-Dade by 18.
In South Florida, there were 24 of the 61 deaths, 39.3 percent, for a total of 5,511at 46.7 percent though the population only comprises 30 percent.
Pinellas rose by 2 to 671 deaths in fourth place and Hillsborough went up by 1 559 in fifth place. Polk climbed by 4 to 468 in sixth and Lee increased by 1 to 438.
Florida is in fifth place in the United States with 11,811 deaths, and nonresident deaths remaiend at 153 for a total of 11,964. On June 16, Florida was in 11th place in the nation.
Texas is in fourth place with the addition of 140 deaths Friday after a state-record 324 on Aug. 11, for a total of 13,231. California reported a U.S.-high 163 new deaths and is in third place overall with 13,490.
On Monday, the state reported 1,885 positive cases, the lowest since 1,758 on June 15.
Palm Beach County's daily cases increased by 143 after 119 the day before and 100 five days ago.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 245 compared with 239 the day before. The state reported Friday there are currently 3,363 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is 74 less than the day before.
Deaths
Deaths in the state have accelerated over nearly six months since the first fatalities were announced on March 6. It took 49 days for the death toll to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. The average number of deaths per day in Florida is 65.
The last time deaths were more than 200 was 212 on Aug. 18. The state record was 276 on Aug. 11. Last Saturday's rise was 148.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Friday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 164 on Aug. 6.
In a state list of cases and deaths released Saturday, it reported 62 deaths from the previous report with 1 removed after further determining a cause of death for a net increase of 61.
Deaths rose by 706 in the state over seven days (a daily average of 101) for 6.4 percent, a figure tally that had been more than 1,200 deaths recently. Two months ago the one-week figure was in the mid 200s. Palm Beach County rose by 45 for 4.0 percent. The U.S. figure is 3.4 percent with the world at 4.5 percent.
Miami-Dade climbed to 2,650, which is 251 more in one week. Broward increased to 1,215 with a rise of 32 in one week. Indian River has risen by 6 deaths in one week compared with St. Lucie climbing by 9 deaths, Martin by 6 and Okeechobee by 5.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 23 states, including Wisconsin's 1,153 after adding 7 Friday.
The state on Saturday identified 12 deaths in Palm Beach County: two men, 76 and 88. St. Lucie's newly reported death was an 87-year-old woman.
Cases
Since the first two cases were announced on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 3.0 percent of the state's 21.48 million population with 643,867, second in the nation. The average over six months is 3,425 per day.
In one week, cases have risen by 24,864, which average 3,552 per day, at 4.0 percent, a percentage that has been steadily decreasing.
Cases passed 600,000 Aug. 23 and 500,000 on Aug. 5.
California has the most cases in the U.S. at 722,283 with the addition of 5,106 Friday. Texas had 4,215, and is third overall with 630,490. New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fourth at 437,971 with 864 more. Illinois had the most cases, 5,368 among 149,273 tests, but officials said it was a backlog of results discovered this week.
Florida's daily case increases have been below 10,000 since July 26 when they climbed by 12,199. Early in the pandemic, cases were under 1,000 with the last one of three digits 966 on June 8.
The cases record was 15,300 was July 5 – the highest daily figure ever in the United States.
In Palm Beach County, new cases have been much lower since the record 1,171 July 5. The total now is 42,905, including residents and nonresidents.
Miami-Dade's cases were 549 compared with 578 and Broward's increase was 232 vs. 246. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise over one day was 38 in St. Lucie, 15n Martin County, 10 in Indian River and 8 in Okeechobee.
Testing
Florida's total number of people tested is 4,770,876, fourth in the nation, behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. That Florida figure is 22.2 percent of Florida's population.
The overall positive rate was 13.5 percent, compared with 13.49 the day before.
The daily rate at one time was around 2-3 percent. The two-week high was 11.35 on Aug. 24 and the record is 20.71 percent on July 8.
The record test total was 142,964 July 11.
In Palm Beach County, the last time the first-time rate has been above 10.0 percent was 10.2 percent on Aug. 4.
Miami-Dade's rate was 6.61 after 5.88 percent and the two-week low of 5.24 three days ago. The highest was 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was 4.27, the ninth day in a row it was under 5 percent excluding the Quest Diagnostics data dump compared with 4.20 the day before, a low of 4.11 seven days ago and a high of 5.82 on Aug. 26.
Elsewhere, St. Lucie's rate was 4.82, the seventh day in a row it was under 5 excluding the Quest data, including 4.86 the day before, a low of 3.20 on Sunday and a high of 13.98 on Aug. 24. Martin's rate was 5.48 after a two-week low of 2.85 the day before and a two-week high of 12.01 eight days ago. Indian River's rate was 1.52 after 3.25 percent, a low of 1.29 five days ago and a high of 6.78 on Aug. 24. Okeechobee's rate was 8.4 on 109 negative tests after 2.5 percent on 156 negative tests the day before, two-week low of 0 on 26 negative tests Aug. 23 and a high of 11.96 on Aug. 22 on 81 negative tests.
Palm Beach County has 42,905 cases out of 333,834 total tested for 12.85 percent overall, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive.
Miami-Dade leads with 161,018 positive cases out of 836,351 tested for 19.25 percent, and Broward is second with 73,112 cases and 519,707 tested for 14.07 percentage.
In Martin County, it's 4,545 of 31,750 for 14.31 percent. In St. Lucie, it's 7,272 out of 53,662 for 13.55 percent, Indian River with 2,894 of 31,854 for 9.09 percent and Okeechobee 1,279 of 10,081 for 12.69 percent.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths.
The state's rate is 1.9 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 3.0 percent in the United States and 3.3 percent worldwide, which passed 878,000 deaths and neared 26.8 million cases Friday.
Palm Beach County's rate was 2.7 percent, compared with Broward at 1.7 percent and Miami-Dade with 1.7 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 3.4 percent in St. Lucie, 2.7 percent in Martin, 3.6 percent in Indian River and 1.6 percent in Okeechobee.
Florida has 550 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 580 per million. New York, which represents 17.3 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,700 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 112.7 per million.
Age breakdown
The median age for all deaths in Florida is 79 in data through Friday.
Four deaths are among youths 14 and under: a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, a 9-year-year old from Putnam and two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. This class did not change.
Four other juveniles are among the 29 deaths in the 15-24 class: a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade, a 16-year-old girl in Lee, a 17-year-old boy in Pasco and a 17-year-old boy in Manatee. This class did not change.
Eighty-one people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus, with no additions.
A total of 3,836 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 22 in one day.
Ninety-three percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 61 percent are 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 28 percent age 55 and older and 7 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 10,873 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 68, and 249 were hospitalized, which rose by 1. From ages 5-14, there are 26,509, an increase of 172 with 226 in the hospital at one time, which didn't change.
From the infant to 54 age group, 458,146 of the 636,653 residents tested. In that group, 809 have died, with an increase of 1, for a 0.18 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 541,397 cases. A total of 2,078 have died, an increase of 6, for a 0.38 percentage.
Cities
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 10,705 with an increase of 38. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose 20 to 7,456 followed by Boca Raton at 5,914 up from 5,950 Boynton Beach at 3,817 from 3,804 and Delray Beach at 2,940 vs. 2,933. A total of 952 in the county not designated by a city.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 4,264, an increase of 26 followed by Fort Pierce at 2,605 up 10, and Stuart with 2,125, which was an increase of 0.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, increased by 1 at 398 compared with only 3 on May 31.
Hospitalizations
A total of 39,912 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 38,314 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 3,409 in Palm Beach County, an increase of 13 compared with 4 the day before; 381 in Martin, which went up by 1; 522 in St. Lucie with a rise of 24, Indian River went up by 2 to 264 and Okeechobee went from 137 to 138.
Long-term care
Forty-two percent of the deaths, 4,931are residents and staff of long-term care, including 502 in Palm Beach County, which is second most in the state behind 731 in Miami-Dade. The state increase was 23 and in Palm Beach County it went up by 2, which were the only reproted new deaths in the county.
National
Since the first death was reported six months ago on Feb. 29, the toll has risen to 191,111 an increase of 1,033 on Friday, according to Worldometers.info.
Johns Hopkins reports 187,750, a gain of 960.
Cases reached 6,389,057 with an increase of 52,853, according to Worldometers.info. They have exceeded 70,000 seven times, including a record 78,446 on July 24 and the last time was July 31.
Last Friday in the U.S., there were 1,105 more deaths and 49,690 more cases.
The one week U.S. death increase was 6,236 at 3.4 percent.
New York has the most deaths in the nation at 33,065, with 6 more reported, after a high of 799 in April.
Among other states in the top 10 for deaths: No. 2 New Jersey 6, No. 6 Massachusetts 23, No. 7 Illinois 38, No. 8 Pennsylvania `15, No. 9 Michigan 7, No. 10 Georgia 63.
Also, No. 11 Arizona reported 41 deaths, as well as an additional 728 cases. No. 23 Washington, the original epicenter in the United States, reported 8 deaths.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 18.3 percent of the 5,645 additional deaths Friday and 21.9 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The one week world death increase was 37,530 at 4.5 percent.
Last Friday's death increase was 5,707.
Cases increased by a record 292,509, surpassing the mark of 289,648 on July 24.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, initially reported 855 deaths to rise to 125,584. Brazil's record is 1,554 on July 29. The nation added 45,651 cases at 4,091,801 and only behind the U.S.
India reported 1,096 additional deaths to rise to 68,272 and in third place. The Asian nation also reported 83,314 cases, behind a record 83,883 the day before, for a total of 3,936,347, behind the U.S. and Brazil.
Mexico announced 522 more deaths late Friday compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 66,851 in fourth place.
Four European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom reported 10 additional deaths for 41,537 in fifth place with the record daily high 1,172. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 11 deaths. No. 7 France reported 18 deaths and a record 8,975 cases. Spain added 184 deaths to move into eighth place ahead of Peru as well as a record 10,476 cases, including 4,503 in the past 24 hours.
No. 9 Peru gained 146 deaths Thursday and No. 10 Iran had 118 Friday.
Russia is in fourth place in the world in cases with 1,015,105, including an additional 5,110. The nation gained 121 deaths and is in 12th.
No. 18 Canada reported no deaths to remain 9,141 and 630 cases.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," reported 5 deaths and has 5,835 total. Neighboring Norway announced zero deaths for the 15th day in a row to remain at 264 deaths, as well as 111 more cases.
No. 28 China, the original epicenter of the world, hasn’t reported a death since April 26, and added `10 cases Saturday.
Japan reported 11 deaths for a total of 1,330 Friday.
Scripps Only Content 2020