Raiders trade versatile rookie to Dolphins

All-purpose player Lynn Bowden Jr. is swapping the silver and black for aqua and orange.
The Las Vegas Raiders traded the rookie third-round pick, along with a sixth-round pick in the 2021 draft, to the Miami Dolphins on Saturday in exchange for a fourth-round pick next year.
It's the same pick the Raiders sent to Miami in a trade for linebacker Raekwon McMillan less than a week ago.
Bowden, who was drafted by Las Vegas as a running back but is listed as a wide receiver for the Dolphins, could be used in the same way the New Orleans Saints have utilized Taysom Hill.
The former Kentucky standout was a first-team All-Southeastern Conference player in 2019 after becoming the starting quarterback for the Wildcats for the final eight games of the season after injuries to the first- and second-string quarterbacks.
Bowden finished the regular season with 1,235 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, 330 yards passing and two touchdowns, 200 kickoff return yards and caught 30 passes for 348 yards while the Wildcats went 5-2 in games in which he was the starting quarterback.
He could also provide depth for the Dolphins at quarterback after Miami waived Josh Rosen on the same day, leaving No. 5 overall pick Tua Tagovailoa and journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick to compete for the starting job.
