South Florida bars and restaurants welcome Kentucky Derby fans

For the first time in its 146 year run, Churchill Downs was without fans and jockeys followed strict COVID-19 guidelines as this year's Kentucky Derby began.
And here in South Florida, bars and restaurants opened their doors to patrons for some derby-themed fun.
Batch New Southern Kitchen in West Palm Beach served mint julips and food specials to highlight the historic race.
Todd Ramnanan, manager of Batch New Southern Kitchen, said, “We love to do a nice themed brunch every now and give people a reason to get dressed up and get out of their houses. And as we are doing the Kentucky Derby alright sundresses, big hats, lets have a good time.”
