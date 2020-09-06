Businesses banking on a busy holiday weekend

Businesses hit hard by the coronavirus crisis are looking to rebound and are banking on a busy Labor Day weekend.
“Well it definitely means a lot more foot traffic that’s for sure, and another great opportunity to expose our restaurant to more people,” said Jeremy Hanlon, executive chef and managing partner at Viva La Playa in Lake Worth Beach.
Viva La Playa is the new spot in town. The Latin American cuisine restaurant opened last week in the middle of a pandemic.
“We’ve been working incredibly hard trying to get the restaurant together and open in time for this beautiful holiday,” Hanlon said.
Labor Day will be the first summer holiday that beaches in Palm Beach County are allowed to remain open. Because of COVID-19, many beach-side businesses took a beating on Memorial Day and the Fourth of July, which are usually two main days to cash in.
“I think last year over the summer was busier, but this summer it’s getting better,” said Mary Grace Kowal, who works at Kilwins Chocolates.
Workers at Kilwins Chocolates say business was steady Saturday, and they’ve been serving up a lot of ice cream - the first sign of a successful holiday weekend.
“Hopefully, we will get more business than we did and I’m expecting more business on Monday as well,” Kowal said.
Many businesses will also benefit when Palm Beach County takes a step forward and enters Phase Two on Tuesday.
