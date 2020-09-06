Crash kills 1, seriously injures 5 in St. Lucie County

A crash killed one person and left 5 others seriously injured Saturday night in St. Lucie County.
Florida Highway Patrol says that a sedan was traveling eastbound on SE Walton Road at 11:00 p.m. and an SUV and pickup truck were traveling westbound.
For unknown reasons, the sedan crossed over the center line and collided with the SUV and truck.
The driver of the sedan, an unidentified man was killed in the crash.
His passengers, a 24-year-old woman, a 24-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were hospitalized with serious injuries.
The driver of the SUV, a 33-year-old Fort Pierce man, and the driver of the pickup truck, a 29-year-old Port St. Lucie man were also hospitalized with serious injuries.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
