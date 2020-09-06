Ex-Dolphins QB Rosen to join Buccaneers practice squad

Josh Rosen has gone from first-round draft pick to practice squad player in just three years.
One day after being waived by the Miami Dolphins, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 draft is reportedly signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a member of the practice squad.
Miami head coach Brian Flores said Saturday that the 23-year-old quarterback is "immensely talented" but that the decision to release him was in the best interest of the Dolphins, who selected Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 pick in April. Tagovailoa and former Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will compete for the starting job.
Rosen, 23, was the 10th overall pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, but he was expendable when the Cardinals selected Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray with the top overall pick in last year's draft.
In April 2019, the Dolphins traded a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft for Rosen, who was twice benched in favor of Fitzpatrick last season.
Rosen joins a quarterback group that includes six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, who signed with the Buccaneers in March after 20 seasons in New England, former first-round pick Blaine Gabbert and veteran backup Ryan Griffin. He'll also be coached by former first-round pick and quarterbacks coach Byron Leftwich.
By joining the practice squad, Rosen will be free to sign with another team at any time.
Scripps Only Content 2020