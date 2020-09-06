Florida's new coronavirus deaths drop to 61; cases' rise 3,656

Elsewhere, St. Lucie's rate was 4.82, the seventh day in a row it was under 5 excluding the Quest data, including 4.86 the day before, a low of 3.20 on Sunday and a high of 13.98 on Aug. 24. Martin's rate was 5.48 after a two-week low of 2.85 the day before and a two-week high of 12.01 eight days ago. Indian River's rate was 1.52 after 3.25 percent, a low of 1.29 five days ago and a high of 6.78 on Aug. 24. Okeechobee's rate was 8.4 on 109 negative tests after 2.5 percent on 156 negative tests the day before, two-week low of 0 on 26 negative tests Aug. 23 and a high of 11.96 on Aug. 22 on 81 negative tests.