South Floridians celebrate Labor Day weekend

At Rosemary Square in West Palm Beach, this Labor Day weekend is looking a lot different.
"You know, everybody with the face masks," Erica Malagon said.
Malagon and her family of three said it feels different as well.
"People are more so to themselves," she said. "Not really as, I don't know, friendly and as happy as life normally is."
However, for Malagon, the worst part is downsizing the celebrations.
"Not being able to have a big Luau, a big party with a bunch of family members," she said.
For Noland Johnson, a Marine and his friends, COVID-19 isn't the only focus as the push for racial justice continues.
"Everything going on, it's kind of rough to even enjoy ourselves and have a good time," Johnson explained. "We have to be careful where we go, how we interact with other people."
Even still, Johnson said, it's important to find reasons to smile and have a good time.
"We'll make the best out of the situation," he said.
Dirk Taylor from Broward County agrees. He's taking coronavirus precautions, but he's not going to let it ruin his weekend.
"Basically, (we are) enjoying the open air," Taylor said. "It's something that's in the back of your mind all the time, but you can't consistently worry about it all the time or else you won't be able to live your life."
