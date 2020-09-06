Woman stabbed in West Palm Beach early Sunday morning

An argument turned violent when one woman stabbed another in West Palm Beach early Sunday morning.
At approximately 5 a.m. West Palm Beach police received a call reporting an accident in the parking lot of 1252 Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.
When officers arrived they learned two women were involved in a verbal altercation. Both women got into their vehicles to leave the area and one of them struck the other woman's vehicle with hers.
According to police, both women then exited their vehicles and the verbal dispute continued and ended with one of the women stabbing the other in the upper torso.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No one was taken into custody at the time, but the investigation is ongoing.
Scripps Only Content 2020