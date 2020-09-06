Woman stabbed in West Palm Beach

An argument turned violent when one woman stabbed another in West Palm Beach early Sunday.
West Palm Beach police received a call about 5 a.m. about an accident in the parking lot of Skillz Arcade on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.
When officers arrived, they learned two women were involved in an altercation.
According to police, Tarneka Sheppard, 32, kicked another woman in the back of the head. After bouncers removed Sheppard from the business, the victim and her friend attempted to leave the property to get medical attention. As they attempted to drive away, police said, Sheppard rammed their vehicle with hers.
Police said both women then exited their vehicles and the verbal dispute continued.
Bouncers used pepper spray on Sheppard. Sheppard was taken to a hospital and then to the Palm Beach County jail.
Investigators said Sheppard admitted stabbing the victim in the upper torso.
The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No one was taken into custody at the time, but the investigation is ongoing.
