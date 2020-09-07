Essential workers working on Labor Day

For essential workers, Labor Day is no different than any other day and this year has been a challenging one for them all around.
Add pre-school teacher and virtual learning assistant to Kemline Dorvil's full time mom and nurse practitioner titles.
As an essential worker she's had to balance it all.
"It's been challenging but thank God I work with a great group of people so they've been very supportive," Dorvil said.
When the COVID-19 pandemic began, she said it quickly became a full house around the clock. She was taking care of her 2-year-old son and 5 and 9-year-old daughters, while still having to work every day.
"My husband is an essential worker as well so for me to figure out what am I going to do," she said.
Rotating days at the office seeing patients and doing telemedicine has helped this mom do it all. But there is always that constant fear about bringing COVID-19 home.
"When I come home I change out of my clothes in the garage and then walk through the house and make sure I shower before I go to the kids," she said.
Dorvil says her husband is a mail carrier, so he also has to take precautions.
And on Labor Day, her kids get a break from online learning, but mom is still doing telemedicine from home.
"Working on Labor Day is just another day... just another day," she said.
