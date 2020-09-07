People enjoying the beach and Labor Day together

Juan Acevedo worked this Labor Day. Once he got off he came directly to the beach in Boca Raton.
"I figured, just come here sit back and relax. Just enjoy it," he said.
Acevedo said it's a different world nowadays.
"It's crazy obviously the virus, you can see people are even separated. When I first walked down here I specifically looked for an area that wasn't busy," he said.
At South Beach Park you could see people paddleboarding, sailing, and the lifeguards were busy making sure everyone was safe.
"It's really different, not the same, the people are afraid to get out of the house," Veronica Velez said.
At Paolo's Beachside Pizza, this Labor Day things have been busy.
"We had a nice busy lunch then it rained but it still been pretty good and it's busy again," Eric Krawick said.
Palm Beach County was hours away from moving to Phase Two. Krawick said they've done well during the pandemic.
"Thank God I'm near the beach so we've been pretty decent with take-out and pickups," he said.
He said he's looking forward to the difference in business with Phase Two.
Back on the beach, Acevedo said what better way to enjoy a holiday weekend.
"Just working away, listening to music, and figured just take a little break," he said.
