President Trump to visit Jupiter on Tuesday

President Trump is scheduled to be in Palm Beach County on Tuesday.
Rep. Brian Mast, R-Stuart, tweeted Saturday that the president will be in town to discuss the Great American Outdoors Act, which will provide funding to national parks, forests, wildlife refuges, recreation areas and American Indian schools.
Trump's visit was first reported by the Palm Beach Post.
The president has not visited Palm Beach County since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.
Supporters of the president are holding a boat parade from Jupiter to Mar-a-Lago on Monday.
No other details were immediately available about the president's upcoming visit.
