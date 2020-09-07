Ryan Fitzpatrick named starting quarterback for Dolphins

Ryan Fitzpatrick will be the starting quarterback to begin the season for the Miami Dolphins.
Head coach Brian Flores announced Monday that Fitzpatrick would be the starter for the season opener at the New England Patriots.
Fitzpatrick began and ended last season as the starter, but the Dolphins selected Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 overall pick in April's NFL Draft.
Tagovailoa will be the backup to begin the season now that former first-round quarterback Josh Rosen, who was traded to the Dolphins last year, has been released. Rosen will join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a member of the practice squad.
