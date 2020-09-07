State's new 1,838 coronavirus cases lowest since June; deaths rise by 22

Florida's new coronavirus cases rose by 1,838 – the lowest since mid-June – as deaths continued a downward trend with an increase of 22, and the first-time positivity rates remained under 5 percent in the state and less than 4 percent in Palm Beach County, the Florida Health Department announced Monday.
The increased state deaths were the lowest since 14 Sunday, Aug. 30. For four days the daily change has dropped – 38 on Sunday after 61 Saturday, 100 Friday and 149 Thursday. Last Monday's increase was 68.
Cases have been under 2,000 only one other time since June –1,885 last Monday and they have been under 3,000 seven times since then. On June 15, cases increased 1,758.
Palm Beach County's death total rose by 2 to 1,168, second highest in the state behind Miami-Dade and ahead of Broward, after 4 deaths were reported Sunday.
On the Treasure Coast, one death was reported – St. Lucie rising to 246. For the second day in a row, Martin remained at 120 and Indian River at 104. Okeechobee is at 20 with its first two deaths on July 25.
Broward increased by 5 and Miami-Dade rose by 3.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, the death toll has climbed to 11,871 of residents and 12,023 including 152 nonresidents, which didn't change.
The daily first-time positivity rate of cases was 4.55 percent compared with 4.97 the day before – the fourth day in a row it has been under 6 percent with the high 7.49 on Aug. 24. Palm Beach County's rate was 3.77, compared with 3.29 the day before and a two-week low of 3.13 last Monday. The high was 5.42 on Aug. 23. On Tuesday the county moves into Phase Two reopening after the encouraging data.
The daily rate for all tests dropped to 6.34 percent on 46.390 tests Sunday compared with 6.59 on 56,756 tests. The two-week high was 6.95 percent three days earlier and the high was 10.32 percent with the Quest Diagnostics data dump Tuesday.
In South Florida, there were 11 of the 22 deaths, 50 percent, for a total of 5,532 at 46.6 percent though the population only comprises 30 percent.
Pinellas rose by 1 to 673 deaths in fourth place and Hillsborough remained at 562 in fifth place. Polk increased by 1 to 469 in sixth and Lee stayed at 438.
Florida is in fifth place in the United States. On June 16, Florida was in 11th place in the nation.
Texas is in fourth place with the addition of a 64 deaths Sunday after a state-record 324 on Aug. 11, for a total of 13,472. California reported a U.S.-high 66 new deaths and is in third place overall with 13,709.
Palm Beach County's daily cases increased by 120 after 162 the day before and 100 one week ago.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 59 compared with 112the day before. The state reported Sunday there are currently 3,164 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is 199 less than the day before.
Deaths
It took 49 days for the death toll to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double.
The last time deaths were more than 200 was 212 on Aug. 18. The state record was 276 on Aug. 11.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Sunday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 147 on Aug. 10.
In a state list of cases and deaths released Sunday, it reported 38 deaths with none removed after further determining a cause of death.
Deaths rose by 684 in the state over seven days (a daily average of 98) for 6.1 percent, a figure tally that had been more than 1,200 deaths recently. Two months ago the one-week figure was in the mid 200s. Palm Beach County rose by 49 for 4.0 percent. The U.S. figure is 3.2 percent with the world at 4.4 percent.
Miami-Dade climbed to 2,658, which is 219 more in one week. Broward increased to 1,220 with a rise of 36 in one week. St. Lucie has risen by 11 deaths in one week compared with Indian River climbing by 6 deaths, Martin by 2 and Okeechobee by 5.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 22 states, including Iowa's 1,165, which added 4, but behind Wisconsin's 1,168 after reporting no deaths.
The state on Sunday identified 4 deaths in Palm Beach County: 2 men (54, 82) and 2 women (63, 84). St. Lucie's newly reported death was an 80-year-old man.
Cases
Since the first two cases were announced on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 3.0 percent of the state's 21.48 million population with 648,269, second in the nation. The average over six months is 3,412 per day.
In one week, cases have risen by 24,798, which average 3,542 per day, at 4.0 percent, a percentage that has been steadily decreasing.
Cases passed 600,000 Aug. 23 and 500,000 on Aug. 5.
California has the most cases in the U.S. at 732,144 with the addition of a U.S.-high 4,905. Texas had 2,800, and is third overall with 638,310. New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fourth at 439,501 with 729 more.
Florida's daily case increases have been below 10,000 since July 26 when they climbed by 12,199. Early in the pandemic, cases were under 1,000 with the last one of three digits 966 on June 8.
The cases record was 15,300 was July 5 – the highest daily figure ever in the United States.
In Palm Beach County, new cases have been much lower since the record 1,171 July 5. The total now is 43,187, including residents and nonresidents.
Miami-Dade's cases were 274 compared with 345 and Broward's increase was 133 vs. 181. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise over one day was 33 in St. Lucie, 3 in Martin County, 9 in Indian River and 1 in Okeechobee.
Testing
Florida's total number of people tested is 4,808,756, fourth in the nation, behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. That Florida figure is 22.4 percent of Florida's population.
The overall positive rate was 13.48 percent, compared with 13.49 the day before.
The daily rate at one time was around 2-3 percent. The two-week high was 11.35 on Aug. 24 and the record is 20.71 percent on July 8.
The record test total was 142,964 July 11.
In Palm Beach County, the last time the first-time rate has been above 10.0 percent was 10.2 percent on Aug. 4.
Miami-Dade's rate was 6.61 after 6.20 the day before and two-week low of 5.24 five days ago. The highest was 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate 4.27 after a two-week low of 3.86 and the 11th day in a row it was under 5 percent excluding the Quest data dump and including 4.12 and a high of 5.82 on Aug. 26.
Elsewhere, St. Lucie's rate was 4.82 percent after 5.96 and a two-week low of 4.04 on Wednesday and a high of 13.98 on Aug. 24. Martin's rate was 5.48 after 3.09, a two-week low of 2.85 and a two-week high of 12.0 Aug. 27. Indian River's rate was 1.52, the same as the day before, a low of 1.29 one week ago and a high of 6.78 on Aug. 24. Okeechobee's rate was 8.4 percent on 109 negative tests, after 6.15 on 61 negative tests, two-week low of 0 on 26 negative tests Aug. 23 and a high of 11.11 on Aug. 30 on 40 negative tests, including the Quest data dump.
Palm Beach County has 43,187 cases out of 336,552 total tested for 12.83 percent overall, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive.
Miami-Dade leads with 161,637 positive cases out of 840,609 tested for 19.23 percent, and Broward is second with 73,426 cases and 523,216 tested for 14.03 percentage.
In Martin County, it's 4,551 of 31,904 for 14.26 percent. In St. Lucie, it's 7,341 out of 54,275 for 13.53 percent, Indian River with 2,911 of 32,152 for 9.05 percent and Okeechobee 1,284 of 10,141 for 12.66 percent.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths.
The state's rate is 1.9 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 3.0 percent in the United States and 3.3 percent worldwide, which passed 883,000 deaths and passed 27.0 million cases Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins.
Palm Beach County's rate was 2.7 percent, compared with Broward at 1.7 percent and Miami-Dade with 1.7 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 3.4 percent in St. Lucie, 2.7 percent in Martin, 3.6 percent in Indian River and 1.6 percent in Okeechobee.
Florida has 552 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 583 per million. New York, which represents 17.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,700 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 113.9 per million.
Age breakdown
The median age for all deaths in Florida is 79. Monday's state report hadn't been issued yet.
Four deaths are among youths 14 and under: a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, a 9-year-year old from Putnam and two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. This class did not change.
Four other juveniles are among the 29 deaths in the 15-24 class: a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade, a 16-year-old girl in Lee, a 17-year-old boy in Pasco and a 17-year-old boy in Manatee. This class did not change.
Eighty-one people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus, with the additio of a 31-year-old woman from Volusia.
A total of 3,847 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 11 in one day.
Ninety-three percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 61 percent are 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 28 percent age 55 and older and 7 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 10,925 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 52, and 249 were hospitalized, which didn't change. From ages 5-14, there are 26,625, an increase of 116 with 226 in the hospital at one time, which didn't change.
From the infant to 54 age group, 459,954 of the 639,166 residents' cases. In that group, 810 have died, with an increase of 1, for a 0.18 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 543,456 cases. A total of 2,082 have died, an increase of 4, for a 0.38 percentage.
Cities
Through Sunday, West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 10,736 with an increase of 31. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose 25 to 7,481 followed by Boca Raton at 5,989, up from 5,951, Boynton Beach at 3,821 from 3,817 and Delray Beach at 2,953 vs. 2,940. A total of 959 in the county not designated by a city.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 4,287, an increase of 23 followed by Fort Pierce at 2,615, up 10, and Stuart with 2,127, which was an increase of 2.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, decreased by 1 at 397 compared with only 3 on May 31.
Hospitalizations
A total of 40,083 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 38,495 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 3,424 in Palm Beach County, a rise of 2 compared with no change the day before; 382 in Martin, which didn't change; 529 in St. Lucie with no increase, Indian River went up by 1 to 267 and Okeechobee remained at 140.
Long-term care
Forty-two percent of the deaths, 4,931are residents and staff of long-term care, including 502 in Palm Beach County, which is second most in the state behind 731 in Miami-Dade. The state increase was 23 and in Palm Beach County it went up by 2, which were the only reported new deaths in the county.
National
Since the first death was reported six months ago on Feb. 29, the toll has risen to 188,937, a gain of 399, according to Johns Hopkins.
Cases reached 6,276,365 with an increase of 31,395. They have exceeded 70,000 seven times, including a record 78,446 on July 24 and the last time was July 31.
Last Sunday in the U.S., there were 284 more deaths.
The one week U.S. death increase was 5,824.
New York has the most deaths in the nation at 32,987, with 5 reported Sunday, after a high of 799 in April.
Among other states in the top 10 for deaths: No. 2 New Jersey 4, No. 6 Massachusetts 9, No. 7 Illinois 5, No. 8 Pennsylvania `none, No. 9 Michigan none, No. 10 Georgia 60.
Also, No. 11 Arizona reported 14 deaths, as well as an additional 250 cases. No. 23 Washington, the original epicenter in the United States, reported no deaths Sunday.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 9.9 percent of the 4,032 additional deaths Sunday and 21.4 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The one week world death increase was 37,196 at 4.4 percent.
Last Sunday's death increase was 4,075.
Cases increased by 231,553 after a record 300,474 the day before, according to Worldometers.info.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 456 deaths to rise to 126,686. Brazil's record is 1,554 on July 29. The nation added 14,606 cases at 4,137,606 and only behind the U.S.
India reported 1,065 additional deaths to rise to 70,626 and in third place. The Asian nation also reported a world-record 90,633 for a total of 4,113,812, only 23,794 behind Brazil.
Mexico announced 232 more deaths late Sunday compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 67,558 in fourth place.
Four European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom reported 2 additional deaths for 41,551 in fifth place with the record daily high 1,172 but 2,988 cases, the highest since 3,201 on May 17. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 7 deaths. No. 7 France and No. 9 Spain didn't report any data.
No. 8 Peru gained 151 deaths and No. 10 Iran had 139.
Russia is in fourth place in the world in cases with 1,025,505, including an additional 5,195. The nation gained 61 deaths and is in 12th.
No. 18 Canada reported 2 deaths to rise to 9,145 and 363 cases.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," reported no data over the weekend and has 5,835 total. Neighboring Norway announced zero deaths for the 17th day in a row to remain at 264 deaths, as well as 92 more cases.
No. 28 China, the original epicenter of the world, hasn’t reported a death since April 26, and added `12 cases Monday.
Japan reported 8 deaths for a total of 1,357 Sunday.
Scripps Only Content 2020