State's new deaths down to 38, pass 12,000 including residents; cases up 2,564

Exactly six months after the first coronavirus deaths were announced, Florida's toll surpassed 12,000, including nonresidents, with the increase of 38 fatalities Sunday.
Also cases rose by 2,564, the sixth time since June they were under 3,000, and the first-time positivity rate was 5.97 in the state and 3.26 in Palm Bach County, the Florida Department of Health announced.
Palm Beach County's death total rose by 4 to 1,166, second highest in the state behind Miami-Dade and ahead of Broward, after 2 deaths were reported Saturday.
On the Treasure Coast, one death was reported – St. Lucie rising to 245. Martin remained at 120 and Indian River at 104. Okeechobee is at 20 with its first two deaths on July 25.
Broward reported no new deaths and Miami-Dade rose by 5.
The increased state deaths were the lowest since 14 last Sunday. On Saturday, the death rise was 61 compared with 100 on Friday and 149 on Thursday.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, the death toll has climbed to 11,849 of residents and 12,001, including 152 nonresidents, which didn't change.
Over three months deaths have accelerated. On June 6, the death toll was 2,688 for an average of 29 deaths per day. In the past three months, there have been 9,261 more deaths for an average of 101. The total average is 65.
Meanwhile, cases have climbed from 62,758 three month ago to 646,431.
Since June cases have been under 3,000 just seven times, all since mid-August, including 2,402 on Wednesday and 1,896 last Sunday.
The daily positivity rate of cases was 5.97 percent, slightly lower than 5.99 the day before but higher than 4.90 percent on Monday. Palm Beach County was 3.26 compared with 3.29 percent the day before and a two-week low of 3.13 on Monday. The high was 5.41 on Aug. 23. On Tuesday the county moves into Phase Two reopening after the encouraging data.
The daily rate for all tests dropped to 6.64 percent on 56,786 tests from 8.04 on 70,021 tests. The two-week high was 6.95 percent two days earlier and the high was 10.32 percent with the Quest data dump Tuesday.
In South Florida, there were 10 of the 38 deaths, 26.3 percent, for a total of 5,521 at 46.6 percent though the population only comprises 30 percent.
Pinellas rose by 1 to 672 deaths in fourth place and Hillsborough went up by 3 to 562 in fifth place. Polk remained at 468 in sixth and Lee stayed at 438.
Florida is in fifth place in the United States. On June 16, Florida was in 11th place in the nation.
Texas is in fourth place with the addition of a 64 deaths Sunday after a state-record 324 on Aug. 11, for a total of 13,472. California reported a U.S.-high 66 new deaths and is in third place overall with 13,709.
Palm Beach County's daily cases increased by 162 after 143 the day before and 100 six days ago.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 112 compared with 245 the day before. The state reported Sunday there are currently 3,164 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is 199 less than the day before.
Deaths
It took 49 days for the death toll to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double.
The last time deaths were more than 200 was 212 on Aug. 18. The state record was 276 on Aug. 11.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Saturday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 146 on Aug. 10.
In a state list of cases and deaths released Sunday, it reported 38 deaths with none removed after further determining a cause of death.
Deaths rose by 730 in the state over seven days (a daily average of 104) for 6.6 percent, a figure tally that had been more than 1,200 deaths recently. Two months ago the one-week figure was in the mid 200s. Palm Beach County rose by 49 for 4.0 percent. The U.S. figure is 3.2 percent with the world at 4.4 percent.
Miami-Dade climbed to 2,655, which is 152 more in one week. Broward remained at 1,215 with a rise of 32 in one week. St. Lucie has risen by 10 deaths in one week compared with Indian River climbing by 6 deaths, Martin by 6 and Okeechobee by 5.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 22 states, including Iowa's 1,165, which added 4, but behind Wisconsin's 1,168 after reporting no deaths.
The state on Sunday identified 4 deaths in Palm Beach County: 2 men (54, 82) and 2 women (63, 84). St. Lucie's newly reported death was an 80-year-old man.
Cases
Since the first two cases were announced on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 3.0 percent of the state's 21.48 million population with 646,431, second in the nation. The average over six months is 3,420 per day.
In one week, cases have risen by 24,845, which average 3,549 per day, at 4.0 percent, a percentage that has been steadily decreasing.
Cases passed 600,000 Aug. 23 and 500,000 on Aug. 5.
California has the most cases in the U.S. at 732,144 with the addition of a U.S.-high 4,905. Texas had 2,800, and is third overall with 638,310. New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fourth at 439,501 with 729 more.
Florida's daily case increases have been below 10,000 since July 26 when they climbed by 12,199. Early in the pandemic, cases were under 1,000 with the last one of three digits 966 on June 8.
The cases record was 15,300 was July 5 – the highest daily figure ever in the United States.
In Palm Beach County, new cases have been much lower since the record 1,171 July 5. The total now is 43,067, including residents and nonresidents.
Miami-Dade's cases were 345 compared with 549 and Broward's increase was 2181 vs. 232. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise over one day was 36 in St. Lucie, 3 in Martin County, 8 in Indian River and 4 in Okeechobee.
Testing
Florida's total number of people tested is 4,791,823, fourth in the nation, behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. That Florida figure is 22.3 percent of Florida's population.
The overall positive rate was 13.49 percent, compared with 13.5 the day before.
The daily rate at one time was around 2-3 percent. The two-week high was 11.35 on Aug. 24 and the record is 20.71 percent on July 8.
The record test total was 142,964 July 11.
In Palm Beach County, the last time the first-time rate has been above 10.0 percent was 10.2 percent on Aug. 4.
Miami-Dade's rate was 6.20 after 6.62 the day before and two-week low of 5.24 four days ago. The highest was 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was a two-week low of 3.86 and the 10th day in a row it was under 5 percent excluding the Quest data dump and including 4.12 the day before and a high of 5.82 on Aug. 26.
Elsewhere, St. Lucie's rate was 5.96 percent one day after 5.13 and a two-week low of 4.04 on Wednesday and a high of 13.98 on Aug. 24. Martin's rate was 3.09 after 5.02 and two-week low of 2.85 the day before and a two-week high of 12.0 Aug. 27. Indian River's rate was 1.52 after 1.81 percent, a low of 1.29 six days ago and a high of 6.78 on Aug. 24. Okeechobee's rate was 6.15 on 61 negative tests after 8.4 percent on 109 negative tests the day before, two-week low of 0 on 26 negative tests Aug. 23 and a high of 11.11 on Aug. 30 on 40 negative tests, including the Quest data dump.
Palm Beach County has 43,067 cases out of 335,297total tested for 12.84 percent overall, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive.
Miami-Dade leads with 161,363 positive cases out of 838,524 tested for 19.24 percent, and Broward is second with 73,293 cases and 521,509 tested for 14.05 percentage.
In Martin County, it's 4,548 of 31,831 for 14.29 percent. In St. Lucie, it's 7,308 out of 53,934 for 13.55 percent, Indian River with 2,902 of 32,031 for 9.06 percent and Okeechobee 1,283 of 10,123 for 12.67 percent.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths.
The state's rate is 1.9 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 3.0 percent in the United States and 3.3 percent worldwide, which passed 883,000 deaths and passed 27.0 million cases Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins.
Palm Beach County's rate was 2.7 percent, compared with Broward at 1.7 percent and Miami-Dade with 1.7 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 3.4 percent in St. Lucie, 2.7 percent in Martin, 3.6 percent in Indian River and 1.6 percent in Okeechobee.
Florida has 552 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 583 per million. New York, which represents 17.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,700 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 113.9 per million.
Age breakdown
The median age for all deaths in Florida is 79.
Four deaths are among youths 14 and under: a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, a 9-year-year old from Putnam and two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. This class did not change.
Four other juveniles are among the 29 deaths in the 15-24 class: a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade, a 16-year-old girl in Lee, a 17-year-old boy in Pasco and a 17-year-old boy in Manatee. This class did not change.
Eighty-one people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus, with the additio of a 31-year-old woman from Volusia.
A total of 3,847 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 11 in one day.
Ninety-three percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 61 percent are 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 28 percent age 55 and older and 7 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 10,925 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 52, and 249 were hospitalized, which didn't change. From ages 5-14, there are 26,625, an increase of 116 with 226 in the hospital at one time, which didn't change.
From the infant to 54 age group, 459,954 of the 639,166 residents' cases. In that group, 810 have died, with an increase of 1, for a 0.18 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 543,456 cases. A total of 2,082 have died, an increase of 4, for a 0.38 percentage.
Cities
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 10,736 with an increase of 31. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose 25 to 7,481 followed by Boca Raton at 5,989, up from 5,951, Boynton Beach at 3,821 from 3,817 and Delray Beach at 2,953 vs. 2,940. A total of 959 in the county not designated by a city.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 4,287, an increase of 23 followed by Fort Pierce at 2,615, up 10, and Stuart with 2,127, which was an increase of 2.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, decreased by 1 at 397 compared with only 3 on May 31.
Hospitalizations
A total of 40,024 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 38,410 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 3,422 in Palm Beach County, an increase of 13 compared with 13 the day before; 382 in Martin, which went up by 1; 529 in St. Lucie with a rise of 7, Indian River went up by 2 to 266and Okeechobee went from 138 to 140.
Long-term care
Forty-two percent of the deaths, 4,931are residents and staff of long-term care, including 502 in Palm Beach County, which is second most in the state behind 731 in Miami-Dade. The state increase was 23 and in Palm Beach County it went up by 2, which were the only reported new deaths in the county.
National
Since the first death was reported six months ago on Feb. 29, the toll has risen to 188,937, a gain of 399, according to Johns Hopkins.
Cases reached 6,276,365 with an increase of 31,395. They have exceeded 70,000 seven times, including a record 78,446 on July 24 and the last time was July 31.
Last Sunday in the U.S., there were 284 more deaths.
The one week U.S. death increase was 5,824.
New York has the most deaths in the nation at 32,987, with 5 reported Sunday, after a high of 799 in April.
Among other states in the top 10 for deaths: No. 2 New Jersey 4, No. 6 Massachusetts 9, No. 7 Illinois 5, No. 8 Pennsylvania `none, No. 9 Michigan none, No. 10 Georgia 60.
Also, No. 11 Arizona reported 14 deaths, as well as an additional 250 cases. No. 23 Washington, the original epicenter in the United States, reported no deaths Sunday.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 9.9 percent of the 4,032 additional deaths Sunday and 21.4 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The one week world death increase was 37,196 at 4.4 percent.
Last Sunday's death increase was 4,075.
Cases increased by 231,553 after a record 300,474 the day before, according to Worldometers.info.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, initially reported 456 deaths to rise to 126,686. Brazil's record is 1,554 on July 29. The nation added 14,606 cases at 4,137,606 and only behind the U.S.
India reported 1,065 additional deaths to rise to 70,626 and in third place. The Asian nation also reported a world-record 90,633 for a total of 4,113,812, only 23,794 behind Brazil.
Mexico announced 232 more deaths late Saturday compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 67,558 in fourth place.
Four European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom reported 2 additional deaths for 41,551 in fifth place with the record daily high 1,172 but 2,988 cases, the highest since 3,201 on May 17. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 7 deaths. No. 7 France and No. 9 Spain didn't report any data.
No. 8 Peru gained 151 deaths and No. 10 Iran had 139.
Russia is in fourth place in the world in cases with 1,025,505, including an additional 5,195. The nation gained 61 deaths and is in 12th.
No. 18 Canada reported 2 deaths to rise to 9,145 and 363 cases.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," reported no data over the weekend and has 5,835 total. Neighboring Norway announced zero deaths for the 17th day in a row to remain at 264 deaths, as well as 92 more cases.
No. 28 China, the original epicenter of the world, hasn’t reported a death since April 26, and added `12 cases Monday.
Japan reported 8 deaths for a total of 1,357 Sunday.
