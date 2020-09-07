State's new deaths down to 38, pass 12,000 including residents; cases up 2,564

Elsewhere, St. Lucie's rate was 5.96 percent one day after 5.13 and a two-week low of 4.04 on Wednesday and a high of 13.98 on Aug. 24. Martin's rate was 3.09 after 5.02 and two-week low of 2.85 the day before and a two-week high of 12.0 Aug. 27. Indian River's rate was 1.52 after 1.81 percent, a low of 1.29 six days ago and a high of 6.78 on Aug. 24. Okeechobee's rate was 6.15 on 61 negative tests after 8.4 percent on 109 negative tests the day before, two-week low of 0 on 26 negative tests Aug. 23 and a high of 11.11 on Aug. 30 on 40 negative tests, including the Quest data dump.